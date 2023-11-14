CMA CGM to reshuffle its services connecting Asia with West & South Africa

CMA CGM is very pleased to announce the revamping of its Asia West Africa & South Africa Services effective 1st week of December.

Fitting our services to Terminal operational capacities while offering reliable schedules and efficient connections will be the backbone of the new setup:

With an enhanced fleet of 14,000 TEU nominal, our WAX service will now be dedicated to Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire

Our WAX3 service will keep on serving Togo and Nigeria

Cape Town will be served by SHAKA service in transhipment via Port Louis

With these enhancements, you will benefit from:

Three tailored services dedicated to West Africa (WAX, WAX3, ASAF)

Direct connections from North, Center & South China to West Africa major markets: Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire & Cameroon,

A better frequency and improved transit times to South Range on ASAF service,

One unique and competitive solution to address South Africa Market via SHAKA.

Please find below updated rotations details:

WAX will be offered in 91 days with 13 vessels of 14K TEU Nom

1st Departure: m/v “MAERSK EDIRNE”, ETA QINGDAO 05/12/2023, ETA Tema 16/01/2024

Rotation: Xiamen – Qingdao – Gwangyang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Nansha – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Tema – Lekki – Abidjan – Pointe Noire – Colombo – Singapore – Xiamen

WAX3 will be offered in 70 days with 10 vessels of 4.5K TEU Nom

1st Departure: m/v “ALS FIDES”, ETA Singapore 24/12/2023, ETA Lome 19/01/2024

Rotation: Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Lome – Apapa – Onne – Cotonou – Singapore

ASAF will be offered in 84 days with 12 vessels of 8.5K TEU Nom

1st Departure: m/v “MAERSK AMAZON”, ETA Qingdao 02/12/2023, ETA Pointe Noire 09/01/2024

Rotation: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Pointe Noire – Kribi – Luanda – Walvis Bay – Singapore- Qingdao

SHAKA will be offered in 63 days with 9 vessels of 9.3K TEU Nom

1st Departure: ETA Shanghai 15/12/2023, Durban 14/01/2024

Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Louis – Durban – Port Louis – Tanjung Pelepas – Shanghai

Source: CMA CGM