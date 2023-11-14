CMA CGM to reshuffle its services connecting Asia with West & South Africa
CMA CGM is very pleased to announce the revamping of its Asia West Africa & South Africa Services effective 1st week of December.
Fitting our services to Terminal operational capacities while offering reliable schedules and efficient connections will be the backbone of the new setup:
With an enhanced fleet of 14,000 TEU nominal, our WAX service will now be dedicated to Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire
Our WAX3 service will keep on serving Togo and Nigeria
Cape Town will be served by SHAKA service in transhipment via Port Louis
With these enhancements, you will benefit from:
Three tailored services dedicated to West Africa (WAX, WAX3, ASAF)
Direct connections from North, Center & South China to West Africa major markets: Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire & Cameroon,
A better frequency and improved transit times to South Range on ASAF service,
One unique and competitive solution to address South Africa Market via SHAKA.
Please find below updated rotations details:
WAX will be offered in 91 days with 13 vessels of 14K TEU Nom
1st Departure: m/v “MAERSK EDIRNE”, ETA QINGDAO 05/12/2023, ETA Tema 16/01/2024
Rotation: Xiamen – Qingdao – Gwangyang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Nansha – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Tema – Lekki – Abidjan – Pointe Noire – Colombo – Singapore – Xiamen
WAX3 will be offered in 70 days with 10 vessels of 4.5K TEU Nom
1st Departure: m/v “ALS FIDES”, ETA Singapore 24/12/2023, ETA Lome 19/01/2024
Rotation: Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Lome – Apapa – Onne – Cotonou – Singapore
ASAF will be offered in 84 days with 12 vessels of 8.5K TEU Nom
1st Departure: m/v “MAERSK AMAZON”, ETA Qingdao 02/12/2023, ETA Pointe Noire 09/01/2024
Rotation: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Pointe Noire – Kribi – Luanda – Walvis Bay – Singapore- Qingdao
SHAKA will be offered in 63 days with 9 vessels of 9.3K TEU Nom
1st Departure: ETA Shanghai 15/12/2023, Durban 14/01/2024
Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Louis – Durban – Port Louis – Tanjung Pelepas – Shanghai
Source: CMA CGM