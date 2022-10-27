CMA CGM to reshuffle SHAKA 2 service rotation connecting Asia with South Africa

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 27/10/2022

Striving to improve the coverage in our Asia to South Africa service, CMA CGM will proceed to an update of SHAKA 2 rotation.

Shekou will be added to the Southbound rotation serving back South China, while Hong Kong will be taken out of the Northbound rotation.

Starting with m/v “CCNI ARAUCO” voy. 0SSDJW1MA, ETA Shanghai on November 17th, 2022, ETA Shekou on November 26th, 2022, and until further notice, the new rotation will be as follows:

Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Louis – Durban – Tanjung Pelepas – Shanghai

Source: CMA CGM

