CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 2, its service linking Turkey, Malta, Italy, France & Algeria

As there are always BETTER WAYS to address a market, CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division is pleased to announce the reshuffling of our TMX 2 service as from WEEK 2 between TURKEY | MALTA| ITALY | FRANCE | ALGERIA.

This revised weekly service (starting ex Gemlik on 12/01/24), on top of addressing West Med to Algeria markets, will enable to maintain a sustainable maritime bridge between WESTERN TURKEY → SALERNO in 4 days.

TMX 2 main features will be the following:

– FLEET: 4 vessels x 1,700 TEU nom.

– ROTATION: GEMLIK – IZMIT – AMBARLI – ALIAGA – MALTA – SALERNO – GENOA – MARSEILLE –SKIKDA

– FREQUENCY: WEEKLY

– STARTING: ETA GEMLIK 12/01/24

Source: CMA CGM Group