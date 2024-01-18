Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 2, its service linking Turkey, Malta, Italy, France & Algeria

CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 2, its service linking Turkey, Malta, Italy, France & Algeria

in International Shipping News 18/01/2024

As there are always BETTER WAYS to address a market, CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division is pleased to announce the reshuffling of our TMX 2 service as from WEEK 2 between TURKEY | MALTA| ITALY | FRANCE | ALGERIA.

This revised weekly service (starting ex Gemlik on 12/01/24), on top of addressing West Med to Algeria markets, will enable to maintain a sustainable maritime bridge between WESTERN TURKEY → SALERNO in 4 days.

TMX 2 main features will be the following:

– FLEET: 4 vessels x 1,700 TEU nom.
– ROTATION: GEMLIK – IZMIT – AMBARLI – ALIAGA – MALTA – SALERNO – GENOA – MARSEILLE –SKIKDA
– FREQUENCY: WEEKLY
– STARTING: ETA GEMLIK 12/01/24
Source: CMA CGM Group

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software