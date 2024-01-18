CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 2, its service linking Turkey, Malta, Italy, France & Algeria
As there are always BETTER WAYS to address a market, CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division is pleased to announce the reshuffling of our TMX 2 service as from WEEK 2 between TURKEY | MALTA| ITALY | FRANCE | ALGERIA.
This revised weekly service (starting ex Gemlik on 12/01/24), on top of addressing West Med to Algeria markets, will enable to maintain a sustainable maritime bridge between WESTERN TURKEY → SALERNO in 4 days.
TMX 2 main features will be the following:
– FLEET: 4 vessels x 1,700 TEU nom.
– ROTATION: GEMLIK – IZMIT – AMBARLI – ALIAGA – MALTA – SALERNO – GENOA – MARSEILLE –SKIKDA
– FREQUENCY: WEEKLY
– STARTING: ETA GEMLIK 12/01/24
Source: CMA CGM Group