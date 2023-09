CMA CGM to resume Iskenderun calls on its NC LEVANT EXPRESS service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area

We have the pleasure to inform our customers that we are resuming our direct calls in Iskenderun on our NC LEVANT EXPRESS service.

First vessel calling again at Iskenderun will be m/v “CMA CGM MONTOIR” voy. 0NVU4N1MA, ETA Iskenderun on September 16th, 2023.

Source: CMA CGM