CMA CGM to revamp its vessel fleet deployed on LIBERTY BRIDGE service connecting North Europe with US East Coast

As a result of the unbalance in current market conditions, and it order to preserve maximum service efficiency, CMA CGM is modifying its deployed fleet of vessels operating the LIBERTY BRIDGE service between North Europe and US East Coast.

Updated CMA CGM vessel names and schedules are the following:

Vessel name Vessel size (in TEU) ETA Southampton

CMA CGM FIDELIO(*) 9,415 15/09/2023

CMA CGM CASSIOPEIA 11,388 22/09/2023

CMA CGM FIDELIO 9,415 03/11/2023

CMA CGM RIGOLETTO(*) 9,415 10/11/2023

(*) Phase in

This revamped fleet deployment has no impact on the existing service pattern, rotation or port coverage.

All bookings will be amended accordingly by our teams.

Source: CMA CGM