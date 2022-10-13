CMA CGM to start the new winter version of EUROMAR, a service linking Morocco & North Europe

As there are always BETTER WAYS to address a market, CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division is pleased to announce the new winter setup EUROMAR service from WEEK 44 between MOROCCO and North Europe countries.

This new version (starting ex Agadir on November 5th, 2022) integrating a 4th vessel will enable to maintain a weekly frequency and implement a sustainable maritime bridge for the upcoming Moroccan Fruit & Vegetables campaign. This will allow a -75% CO2 emissions savings compared to traditional truck modal on this corridor.

EUROMAR

Main features are the following:

Fleet : 4 vessels x 1,300 TEU – 280 reefer plugs with 45’RFH intake

Rotation : TANGER / CASABLANCA / AGADIR / LONDON GTW / ROTTERDAM / HAMBURG / ANTWERP / LE HAVRE / VIGO / TANGER

Frequency : WEEKLY

1st call ETD AGADIR: Sat. 05/11/2022 01:00 am | 1st call ETA LONDON GTW Thu. 10/11/2022 07:00 am

Ocean TRANSIT TIME: Agadir to London Gateway in 5 days

Source: CMA CGM