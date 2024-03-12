CMA CGM to suspend Rio SB call on its SIRIUS service connecting East Coast South America with the Mediterranean

We wish to advise you of changes to our Mediterranean to/from East Coast South America service, SIRIUS.

This service will suspend its call in Rio de Janeiro SB (BRRIO) with effect from the m/v “MAERSK LEON” voy. 0NSH3S1MA, ETA Rio de Janeiro on March 14th, until July (date to be confirmed).

This measure is being put in place to ensure service reliability that has been severely strained by the current operational constraints and strong congestion in Brazilian ports due to Santos BTP Pier 1 repairs after incident putting this pier out of service, and Navegantes public works.

The new rotation will be: Algeciras, Tanger, Salvador, Santos, Paranagua, Itapoa, Paranagua, Santos, Itaguai, Tanger, Algeciras.

We anticipate these actions will allow us to offer you an improved service and we thank you for your continued support.

Source: CMA CGM