CMA CGM URAL breaks another record at Port of Melbourne and Victoria International Container Terminal

The ANL operated CMA CGM Ural with a nominal capacity of 10,622 TEU has broken another record at the Port of Melbourne with the highest TEU exchange in one call. On 22nd September the CMA CGM Ural berthed at Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) and completed an exchange of 8094 TEU surpassing the previous record by 268 TEU.

Tim Vancampen (Chief Executive Officer of VICT) said: “VICT was designed and built to handle the next generation of larger vessels calling at the Port of Melbourne. The volume exchange on the CMA CGM Ural demonstrates our ability to accommodate larger exchanges and VICT will continue to invest to ensure efficient capacity for our esteemed customers. We congratulate ANL and the CMA CGM Group on this latest achievement.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, shipping operator ANL has seen a steep increase of demand into Victoria on both international and coastal services. Despite the constraints the industry has collectively faced around congestion, quarantine and cybersecurity we have banded together to keep both import and export cargo moving through the biggest port in Australia.

ANL’s General Manager of Asia/ANZ Lines Anthony Orgill says: “By implementing larger container ships into our services, this has provided us a crucial opportunity to support clients operating between Australia, South East Asia and beyond, particularly under the current circumstances. For our local customers, we too continue to commit to providing a coastal service in order to accommodate the needs of our entire customer base.”

Source: ICTSI