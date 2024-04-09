CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. and TESCOM HELLAS Join Forces to Revolutionize Marine and Industrial Automation Solutions

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A, a pioneering force in marine, industry & energy automation, has officially entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TESCOM HELLAS, a renowned manufacturer of voltage stabilization and uninterruptible power systems. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of automation solutions within the marine and industrial sectors.

The MOU solidifies a partnership between two industry leaders, poised to provide cutting-edge products and customized solutions to meet the evolving standards of the shipping industry. Under this agreement, CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A will serve as a distributor of TESCOM HELLAS products, including UPS, Solar Inverter, Rack Cabinet, AVR, Generators, and their respective solutions, within the marine and industrial markets.

TESCOM HELLAS, a subsidiary of the esteemed DMY Group, has been at the forefront of innovation since its establishment in 2007. With a steadfast commitment to quality craftsmanship and energy efficiency, TESCOM HELLAS offers a comprehensive range of certified solutions designed to ensure the seamless and uninterrupted operation of electrical and electronic installations across domestic, commercial, and industrial applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ioannis & Nikolaos Argoudelis, Owner and CEO of CMA stated, “We are thrilled to join forces with TESCOM HELLAS to bring forth unparalleled automation solutions to our customers. By leveraging TESCOM’s expertise in voltage stabilization and uninterruptible power systems, we aim to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and safety of marine and industrial operations.”

Likewise, Christos Mavromatis, General Manager of TESCOM HELLAS expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing their shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. “This partnership with CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A signifies a strategic alignment of our core values and objectives. Together, we will deliver tailor-made solutions that address the unique needs of our customers and propel the industry forward”.

Source: CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A