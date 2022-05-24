CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. announces the cooperation with a new agent in Southeast Asia

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. is pleased to announce that has signed a contract agreement with ALPES MARITIMES CONSULTING LIMITED (AMC), a dynamic marine consultancy company which is based in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Since its beginning Alpes Maritimes Consulting has provided a wide range of survey options and consulting services to individuals, companies of all sizes and industries worldwide. Their team of experts, as well as cargo and bunker surveyors provide their clients with academic and years of hands-on experience allowing them to serve most fields within the cargo, bunker, and marine industry.

• The needs of the existing customers of CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. for their immediate support regarding the provision of products and services, led us to enter into a partnership that will maintain the excellent relationship, as already have with our customers.

• Will extend our customer’s portfolio and gives us the opportunity to extend our business, covering a new market to the Southeast Asia.

• In addition, CMA aims within the year 2022 to create warehouses with products that will serve the needs of new & existing customers.

Source: CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A.