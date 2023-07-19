CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. announces the creation of the new division Hydraulics Department

This new workshop of Hydraulics department at CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. was set up for repairing the most diverse hydraulic components & it is equipped with our high-tech test benches to ensure top-quality repairs.

CMA’s hydraulic department provides various hydraulic services related to the marine industry such as Hydraulic System Design, Installation and Commissioning, Maintenance and Repairs, Component Supply, System Upgrades and Retrofits, Fluid Analysis and Filtration.

The department consists of certified professional level & senior engineers, educated with the most recent technologies to provide the right technical support.

Ioannis & Nikolaos Argoudelis, CEO, CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. said, “One of our most important factors for business success, is the ability to address customer needs. With Hydraulics department we will add a positive sign in our automation business portfolio.”

Source: CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A