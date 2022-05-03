CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. is participating at POSIDONIA Exhibition 2022 which is taking place in Athens from the 6th till the 10th of June, at Metropolitan Expo area.

CMA is located on Stand 1.159, Hall No 1 at exhibition area, presenting the latest products & solutions for the Marine Industry.

Posidonia, the international shipping exhibition, has long been established as one of the major calendar events of the shipping industry. As always, Posidonia continues as the global marketplace for shipbuilders, suppliers of ships’ equipment and shipping-related services. Expect keen interest from technical and commercial executives from Greek and international companies in the busy exhibition halls.

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. has partnerships with the world largest manufacturers such as: Bosch Rexroth, Emerson Aventics, Danfoss, DEIF, FESTO, PR Electronics, Siemens, Klay Instruments, Brannstrom, Nivelco, etc. & at POSIDONIA exhibition CMA will show the product portfolio from all of the above companies.

Source: CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A