CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. opens NEW BRANCH at Singapore

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. is pleased to announce that has opening their new subsidiary, CMA Singapore. Strategically located within the largest seaport in Southest Asia, our new facility offers customers additional storage opportunities, and access to one of the premier transport hubs in Asia.

CMA Group is one of the largest Automation groups in Greece and Cyprus. The group consists of CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. in Greece and the sister company D. ARGOUDELIS & CO LTD, based in Nicosia, Cyprus. The parent company was established in 1987.

This stands as an embodiment of our striving for ever-improving professionalism and quality customer service. The warehouse is equipped with adequate stock in order to provide total immediate solutions to our clients.

Ioannis & Nikolaos Argoudelis, CEO, CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. said, “We are very excited to announce the opening of our new subsidiary, and we are very optimistic for supporting totally our customer’s needs”.

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A is one of the leading companies in the field of Marine & Industrial Automation which is offering products and services worldwide for more than 35 years. It is located in Piraeus in a privately owned building 1400m2.

It is certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 from ABS, a global leader in providing classification services for marine and offshore assets. The certificates are applicable to design, manufacture, installation, service, maintenance, commerce, trade and sale of electrical, electronic, pneumatic, hydraulic, automation parts, panels and systems in marine, industrial and energy market. Also, CMA recently managed to be certified according to ISO 22301:2019 & ISO 27001:2013 standards, from the largest purely Greek Certifications Company named EUROCERT. CMA is also a member of major global associations in the marine market for the supply of its products.

Source: CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A