CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. Partnerships with ASK Digital

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. has signed a contract agreement with ASK Digital, the most creative web design company in Greek Market.

ASK Digital provides comprehensive Website Design & Development e-shop & digital marketing services. It has the most professional, specialized & creative developers for these services. Their customer’s website is the first and perhaps the most important step for their web presence. Furthermore, they can build both commercial e-commerce websites designed to optimize customer satisfaction and drive sales, as well as internal web apps for aiding in business automation.

Digital Marketing Services these days, is also is the key to success. Companies need to communicate their brands and messages, bring visitors to their website and reach their awareness, sales or lead generation goals, through digital channels.

Recently ASK Digital gained the GREAT WEBDESIGN AWARD from the company WEBDESIGN-INPIRATION.COM for their unique & creative skills!

We believe that with this cooperation will offer the best services to our customer needs.

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A is one of the leading companies in the field of Marine & Industrial Automation which is offering products and services worldwide for more than 35 years. It is located in Piraeus in a privately owned building 1400m2.

It is certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 by one of the world’s leading ship classification organizations, ABS, for design, manufacture, installation, service, maintenance, commerce, trade and sale of electrical, electronic, pneumatic, hydraulic, automation parts, panels and systems in marine, industrial and energy market. CMA is also a member of major global associations in the marine market for the supply of its products.

Source: CMA D. Argoudelis & Co. S.A.