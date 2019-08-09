CMB Acquires Revolve Technologies

CMB NV is pleased to announce the acquisition of the business of Revolve Technologies Limited (RTL).

Since 1995, RTL specializes in the engineering, development, prototyping, design and testing of automotive and marine engines.

RTL has been pioneering and developing hydrogen combustion engines (H2ICE) and systems for more than 10 years. Among other things, RTL has developed the engines on board the CMB-owned Hydroville, the world’s first sea-going vessel with dual fuel diesel-hydrogen engines. The business will be fully integrated under CMB Technologies.

CMB Technologies is the Innovation and Development division of CMB NV. CMB Technologies focuses on hydrogen and low carbon technologies, energy saving solutions, digital fleet performance monitoring and weather routing. The newly acquired business will be renamed CMB Revolve Technologies and will remain based in Brentwood, UK.

CMB Revolve Technologies will not only focus on CMB’s hydrogen projects, but also continue to supply consultancy services to third party customers in the automotive and marine industries. CMB Revolve Technologies’ team will consist of 29 highly skilled engineers and technical staff and includes a workshop for prototyping and engine test cell facilities.

Source: CMB