CMB And Tsuneishi Join Forces To Build A Hydrogen-Powered Ferry

CMB and Tsuneishi Facilities & Craft (TFC) are pleased to announce that both companies will work together to build the world’s first passenger ferry powered by a dual fuel hydrogen-diesel internal combustion main engine.

After receiving the necessary regulatory approval, the ship will be built at TFC’s facilities in Onomichi, Japan and is expected to be delivered in 2021.

By combining TFC’s state-of-the-art shipbuilding capabilities and CMB Technologies’ extensive knowhow in marine hydrogen systems, both parties hope to build a revolutionary ship that will be a milestone in the journey towards zero carbon emission shipping.

This new development also supports Japan’s vision to become a leading hydrogen society by 2050.

Tsuneishi Facilities & Craft Co., Ltd. is engaged in the building and repair of aluminium alloy vessels, general construction, and lifeboat maintenance and inspection. In our pursuit of safety and comfort for marine traffic and lifestyles through these businesses, we challenge ourselves to take on new initiatives that will enable people to live pleasantly, in a manner that gives them a sense of reassurance toward the future.

Source: CMB