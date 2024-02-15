CMB Nv Launches Its Mandatory Public Takeover Bid On Euronav NV

CMB NV (“CMB”) announces that on February 13, 2024 the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (the “FSMA”) approved the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) regarding the previously announced mandatory public takeover bid by CMB on all shares in Euronav NV (“Euronav” or the “Target”) that are not already directly or indirectly owned by CMB or its affiliates (the “Bid”).

The acceptance period in respect of the Bid will open on February 14, 2024. During the acceptance period, shareholders may choose to either tender their shares to the Bidder or to remain invested in the Target. The Bid Price amounts to USD 17.86 per share in cash, i.e. USD 18.43 per share, less USD 0.57 dividend per share paid by Euronav on December 20, 2023.

The Bid is made in accordance with applicable Belgian law and is addressed to all shareholders regardless of their location. Concurrently with the Bid, CMB is making a U.S. offer in accordance with applicable U.S. federal securities laws (the “U.S. Offer”), addressed to U.S. shareholders within the meaning of Rule 14d-1(d) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“U.S. Holders”).

Shareholders holding U.S. Shares (i.e. shares formatted for trading on the NYSE and reflected on the U.S. component of Euronav’s share register) who wish to tender their shares into the Bid are required to first reposition such U.S. Shares to Belgian Shares (i.e. shares formatted for trading on Euronext Brussels and reflected on the Belgian component of Euronav’s share register) and are therefore urged to contact their financial intermediary or custodian to ensure that such repositioning takes place prior to the closing of the Acceptance Period.

