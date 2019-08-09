CMB Technologies And Windcat Develop Hydrogen CTV Project

Vattenfall has signed a contract with Windcat Workboats for the provision of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

Under the agreement, Vattenfall will be one of the first users of Windcat’s hydrogen-powered vessels, currently being developed.

The IJmuiden-headquartered vessel operator is working with CMB Technologies on the vessel development, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2020.

The contract comes as Vattenfall has selected the Port of IJmuiden as the home base for O&M activities for the 700MW project. Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 will be the world’s first offshore wind project built without public subsidies.

The project, located 22km off the coast, is expected to be commissioned in 2022. The hydrogen CTV – named HydroCat – will be able to transport 24 service engineers from the coast to the offshore windmill farms at a cruise speed of 25kn, propelled by 2 x 1000 horsepower and will consume 170 kg of hydrogen per day.

Source: CMB