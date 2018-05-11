Recent News

  

CME April thermal coal derivatives volume down 31% on month at 29.47 mil mt

in Commodity News 11/05/2018

A total of 29.47 million mt of thermal coal derivatives was traded and cleared through electronic trading platform CME in April, down 30.6% on the month and 59.5% on the year, CME Group said.

CIF ARA derivatives for April were 26.7 million mt, down 30% on the month and 52% on the year.

FOB Richards Bay derivatives were 2.57 million mt, down 33% on the month and 52% on the year.

FOB Newcastle derivatives for the month were 35,000 mt, down 74% on the month and over 90% on the year.

Of the total volume for April, 25.37 million mt was traded through futures contracts.

The busiest trading day was April 5, when 2.55 million mt changed hands.
Source: Platts

