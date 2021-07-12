CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached 5.1 Million Contracts in Q2 2021, Up 6% from Q2 2020

CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced yesterday that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached 5.1 million contracts in Q2 2021, up 6% year on year.

Reflecting all trading done outside North America, this volume was driven by global growth in Agricultural and Interest Rate products, up 30% and 42% respectively. Agricultural products also established record quarterly volumes in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

“In the second quarter of this year, we saw strong interest across our international client base, especially in our Agricultural products which established record quarterly volumes,” said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. “We are committed to continuing to provide a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace for clients to manage their risk around the clock and around the world.”

In Q2 2021, EMEA ADV hit 3.7 million contracts, up 5% from Q2 2020. This was due to a strong performance in Agricultural and Interest Rate products in the region, up 35% and 24% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.

Asia Pacific Q2 2021 ADV hit 1.2 million contracts, up 8% from Q2 2020. This was driven by a 67% growth in Agricultural products, and 60% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Latin America ADV was 114,000 contracts in Q2 2021, up 5% from the corresponding period in 2020. This was led by 41% growth in Agricultural products and 14% growth in FX products in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 18.4 million contracts during Q2 2021, up 5% from the same period last year. This was led by Interest Rate products, up 25%, and Agricultural products, up 24%.

Source: CME Group