CME Group, Kpler to Provide LNG Cargo Traders Access to Global Natural Gas Benchmark Futures and Options

CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and Kpler, the widely used provider of transparency solutions to commodity markets, today announced that Kpler users will now have access to CME Group’s LNG and natural gas futures and options products on CME Globex.

Beginning November 4, 2019, the more than 1,000 LNG professionals using Kpler to track fleets of LNG cargoes, monitor trades and follow market trends will be able to directly trade the world’s leading natural gas benchmarks, including the company’s new Gulf Coast LNG Export futures contract. CME Group’s global benchmark Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options will also be accessible to Kpler users.

“We are pleased to work with Kpler to ensure the world’s largest traders of physical LNG cargoes have access to these important global natural gas benchmarks, particularly as export capacity in the United States continues to grow in response to demand for LNG from Asia and Europe,” said Peter Keavey, CME Group global head of energy. “Along with our Henry Hub global gas benchmark, greater access to our new LNG futures contract will help the gas industry and its end users to better manage their price risk around the globe nearly 24 hours per day.”

“Kpler is progressively becoming a comprehensive information terminal giving LNG professionals the transparency tools they desire in the context of increasing market liquidity,” said François Cazor, CEO of Kpler. “In this perspective, we are glad our users can directly access CME Group’s physically delivered LNG export futures contract through Kpler.”

CME Group’s Gulf Coast LNG Export futures launched on October 14, 2019 and are listed with and subject to the rules and regulations of NYMEX.

Source: CME Group