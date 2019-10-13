CML Determines Employment Effects Of German Seaports And Inland Ports

For the German port industry, many locations already have re- liable data for decisions on in- vestments in infrastructure, trai- ning and other areas of regional development policy. In particular, political and administrative decision-makers need ﬁgures on employees, turnover and value added in order to be able to plan for the future.

But what is the position of the German port industry as a who- le? How large is the employment potential of all port locations in common and which turnover of the German economy is dependent on the services at these lo- cations?

These questions are answered by the „Study of the Economic Importance of German Sea and Inland Ports on the Basis of their Employment Effect“, which the CML developed together with the Fraunhofer IML, the Institute for Shipping Economics and Logistics ISL, Economic Trend Research ETR and Prof. Holocher and Partner for the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure BMVI. The aim of the study was to develop a methodology with which relevant data can be recorded and evaluated uniformly and repeatedly in order to track parameter developments.

The result underlines the importance of ports: over 520,000 employees in Germany are directly or indirectly linked to port services via value chains. They generate annual sales of more than € 62 billion.

The complete study with all ﬁgures, conclusions and recommendations for action can be down- loaded (only in German) from our website at www.cml.fraunhofer. de.

Source: CML Fraunhofer