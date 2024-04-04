CNC And COSCO Sign Vessel Sharing Agreement for CP8 Service

CNC, the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, and COSCO have entered into a vessel sharing agreement for CNC’s China Philippines 8 (CP8) service. The agreement involves two (2) vessels of 2,800 TEUs, of which CNC will operate one (1) of them.

CNC’s CP8 service is synonymous with direct and fast connection from Fuqing, Shanghai, Ningbo and Xiamen in China, to Manila in the Philippines. This China-Philippines service also offers weekend cut-off at Shanghai and Ningbo, delivering the shipments needed during the weekdays.

The weekly CP8 has a service rotation of: Fuqing – Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Manila North – Manila South – Fuqing.

Effective voyage: COLOMBO, ETA Shanghai 13 April 2024.

Source: CNC