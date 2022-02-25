CNC Enhances China-Vietnam Connectivity with Two New Services

CNC is pleased to announce the launch of two new China-Vietnam services, namely the Hong Kong Danang Service (HDS) and Hong Kong Haiphong Express 5 (HHX5). CNC is the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

The new weekly HDS will provide shippers direct access between Danang and the ports of South China.

HHX5 will be characterised by its fast transit time from Nansha to Haiphong and new direct connection from Qinzhou to Haiphong.

From the transhipment hub, HDS and HHX5 cargoes bound for markets afar can be relayed through the extensive intra-regional network of CNC and comprehensive global network of the CMA CGM Group.

With the introduction of HDS and HHX5, CNC will offer 14 services to Vietnam.

HDS will commence sailing on 28 February from Nansha with the rotation of Hong Kong – Shekou – Nansha – Danang – Hong Kong.

HHX5 will begin its inaugural voyage on 7 March from Qinzhou with on the rotation of Qinzhou – Hong Kong – Nansha – Haiphong – Qinzhou.

Source: CNC