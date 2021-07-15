CNC Introduces New Korea Thailand (NKT) Service

CNC is pleased to announce the launch of the New Korea Thailand (NKT) service. CNC is the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

Providing direct and weekly connectivity between South Korea, China, Thailand and Vietnam, the new service will provide shippers an unrivalled access to the niche ports of Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Incheon. In addition, NKT will serve as an alternative service for shippers with cargoes from Bangkok and Laem Chabang to Ho Chi Minh City.

Through the trans-shipment hub of Hong Kong, NKT shipments bound for markets afar can also get connected to other parts of the world though the extensive intra-regional network of CNC and comprehensive global network of the CMA CGM Group.

NKT will begin its inaugural voyage on 10 August from Incheon with a service rotation of Incheon – Gwangyang – Busan – Hong Kong – Shekou – Laem Chabang – Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Ho Chi Minh City – Incheon.

Source: CNC