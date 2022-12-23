CNC Launches New Yangon Cambodia Express (YCX) Service

CNC has launched the Yangon Cambodia Express (YCX) as a direct service that links Myanmar and Cambodia to Singapore and Malaysia. CNC is the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

As CNC’s Yangon feeder service, YCX connects Myanmar with the transhipment hubs of Singapore and Port Klang in Malaysia, the primary shipping route for Myanmar exports and imports today.

An addition to its Cambodia services network in Sihanoukville, YCX is primed to move more shipments of manufactured goods from the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone which has registered trade growth.

From the port hubs of Singapore and Port Klang, YCX cargoes bound for markets afar can be relayed through the extensive intra-regional network of CNC and comprehensive global network of the CMA CGM Group.

YCX will begin its inaugural voyage on 3 January from Singapore with the following rotation: Singapore – Port Klang – Yangon – Yangon – Port Klang – Singapore – Sihanoukville – Singapore.

Source: CNC