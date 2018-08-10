CNCo expands North America presence with new office in Vancouver

The China Navigation Company (CNCo), celebrated the official opening of its new branch office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on 9 August 2018.

The opening ceremony was graced by The Honourable, Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade & Technology, British Columbia, who unveiled a plaque in the CNCo office located at W Hastings Street.

Minister Bruce Ralston said, “The Province recognises the significant contribution that The China Navigation Company makes to the shipping industry worldwide. We look forward to this new regional North American office in Vancouver contributing to increased trade between B.C. and the Asia Pacific. A strong shipping industry will create good jobs for people and increase opportunities for B.C. businesses to connect with Asian and other markets around the world.”

The Honourable, Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification quoted, “There has never been a better time to invest in Canada. The China Navigation Company’s new Vancouver offices are yet another example of success in attracting international businesses to this country, recognising unparalleled innovation and providing fresh capital. Trade and investment with overseas partners is essential if we are to encourage long-term prosperity and an economy that creates jobs for the middle class.”

This new office is CNCo’s biggest office in North America and has a team of 14 managers overseeing the dry bulk and liner businesses under its Swire Bulk and Swire Shipping divisions, respectively.

Chris Daniells, CNCo’s Commercial Director, said, “China Navigation is delighted to establish its latest branch office in Vancouver. We pride ourselves in building long-term relationships and developing innovative customer solutions in all the markets we operate in. The Vancouver branch office will be key to growing our presence in North America and supporting the growth in our regional dry bulk and multipurpose shipping businesses.

“We would like to thank the Vancouver International Maritime Centre as well as the Provisional and Federal government for all the support they extended to us in establishing our branch office in Vancouver. China Navigation’s vision is to be the leading provider of sustainable shipping solutions and we look forward to working with the industry, the communities and all our customers and partners to promote sustainable shipping in Canada.”

Graham Clarke, Founding Chairman, Vancouver International Maritime Centre, said, “By building a maritime hub that brings together products, companies and expert services, Canada will gain the advantage of the resulting relationships, synergies and high-level jobs creation. We look forward to increasing the economies of scale by attracting more international shipping companies, like CNCo to Vancouver. We welcome China Navigation to Vancouver and are committed to continuing to assist them as they grow their operations in Vancouver.”

CNCo takes a long-term view of growing its business and since 2013 has undertaken a newbuilding programme comprising 61 modern and fuel-efficient handysize bulk carriers, multipurpose vessels and one cement carrier. Today, the company owns and operates about 135 vessels consisting mainly of handysize and supramax dry bulk carriers and multipurpose liner vessels.

Headquartered in Singapore, CNCo operates a global network of multipurpose and dry bulk services. With the opening of the Vancouver office, the company now operates in 16 countries – Singapore, Australia, Canada, China, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, American Samoa, Taiwan, United Kingdom and United States.

