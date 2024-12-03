CNOOC Limited Brings On-stream Huizhou 26-6 Oilfield Development Project

CNOOC Limited and 80883 announces that Huizhou 26-6 Oilfield Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 110 meters. The main production facilities include a new intelligent drilling production platform, as well as the adaptively-modified “NAN HAI FEN JIN” FPSO. A total of 19 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 2 oil production wells and 17 gas production wells. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 20,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The main products include light crude and natural gas.

Huizhou 26-6 Oilfield Development Project is CNOOC Limited’s first deep buried hill reservoir development project in the South China Sea. The Company has been actively adopting the state-of-art technologies. The first intelligent offshore drilling production platform in China was built for this project, to realize efficient development of the offshore oil and gas resources. The new project will contribute to the economic and social development of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.

Source: CNOOC Limited