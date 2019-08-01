CNOOC’s Tianjin terminal receives first LNG cargo from Russia’s Yamal – media

China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) received its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Russia’s Yamal project in the Arctic at its terminal in Tianjin, according to a report on a website operated by media companies backed by the city of Tianjin government.

The tanker Vladmir Rusanov offloaded 70,000 tonnes of the super-chilled fuel at Tianjin on July 26, the report said.

In May, the Yamal project sent its first cargo to China that marks the start of regular flows from the producer to Asia.

The Arctic gas export project is operated by Russia’s Novatek and PetroChina also has a 20% stake.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Christian Schmollinger)