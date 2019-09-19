CNPC signs 3-year diesel supply contract with Australia’s Arrow Energy

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) will supply diesel to its Australian joint venture, Arrow Energy, for three years, the company said in a statement.

The supply contract will help CNPC to expand refined oil product sales in Australia, it said.

Arrow Energy, a coal seam gas producer, was jointly acquired by CNPC and Royal Dutch Shell in 2010.

CNPC did not provide details of the volume and value of the supply contract.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)