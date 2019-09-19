CNPC signs 3-year diesel supply contract with Australia’s Arrow Energy

Recent News

  
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) will supply diesel to its Australian joint venture, Arrow Energy, for three years, the company said in a statement.

The supply contract will help CNPC to expand refined oil product sales in Australia, it said.

Arrow Energy, a coal seam gas producer, was jointly acquired by CNPC and Royal Dutch Shell in 2010.

CNPC did not provide details of the volume and value of the supply contract.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

