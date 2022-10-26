Coal Carrier SHOFU MARU Equipped with ‘Wind Challenger’ Hard Sail Marks Maiden Call in Australia

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that it held a ceremony on October 24 for the maiden port of call in Newcastle, Australia of the SHOFU MARU, the world’s first coal carrier equipped with the Wind Challenger (a hard sail wind power propulsion system), which was delivered on October 7.

The Australian government has set a decarbonization policy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and local port officials in Newcastle have high expectations and interest in the SHOFU MARU, which contributes to decarbonization while transporting energy resources that support people’s lives. The ship received a warm welcome to the port from concerned parties representing both Australia and Japan to take on its first cargo.

MOL works closely with the Australian energy industry and port authorities to achieve both stable fuel transport and a reduction in environmental impact.

[MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues] MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Environment-Conservation of the marine and global environment-” and “Innovation-Innovation for development in marine technology-“.Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines