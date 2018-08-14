Coal exports from Australia’s North Queensland steady at 12.47 mil mt in July

Shipments of coal from Australia’s North Queensland started the new 2018-2019 (July-June) fiscal year on steady footing, with a total of 12.47 million mt exported, up 2% year on year from 12.24 million mt and down 3% from 12.81 million mt in June, data from the North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation showed Tuesday.

The monthly total, which comes from the three export terminals in the region — Abbot Point, Dalrymple Bay and Hay Point — was some 9% higher than the 11.55 million mt monthly average seen over the previous 18 months, the data showed.

The most northern of the three terminals, Abbot Point, saw export volumes of 2.58 million mt, which was level with the two-year high in April. Exports also rose 9% year on year from 2.37 million mt and marginally above the 2.57 million mt seen in June, it showed.

Abbot Point, which is the smallest of the three terminals with a nameplate capacity of 50 million mt/year also had the lowest level of capacity utilization. For January-July, it shipped 16.88 million mt which translated to an annualized rate of 29.05 million mt.

Meanwhile, the largest of the terminals, the 85 million mt/year nameplate Dalrymple Bay saw its second weakest monthly export volume for calendar 2018 to date, with 5.63 million mt — down 3% year on year from 5.82 million mt and 6% lower than 5.99 million mt in June. With the exception of April when 4.02 million mt was shipped, it was the lowest monthly total since the 4.36 million mt seen in May last year.

With 39.40 million mt shipped, DBCT was running at an annualized rate of 67.83 million mt for January-July.

DBCT’s neighbour, the Hay Point Coal Terminal, shipped 4.26 million mt of coal during the month, which was up 5% year on year from 4.06 million mt and fairly well level with 4.25 million mt in June, the figures showed.

Out of the three terminals, the BMA-owned HPCT was running closest to its nameplate of 55 million mt/year with 29.29 million mt exported in the first seven months of 2018, which was an annualized rate of 50.42 million mt.

The breakdown of coal exports from the three terminals by metallurgical coal and thermal coal is not readily available, but metallurgical coal makes up the bulk of it.

Source: Platts