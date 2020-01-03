Coal faces lacklustre January demand

European coal prices are unlikely to gain much ground this month amid abundant coal and gas stocks and as weather forecasts fail to signal any significant step-up in generation demand.

The API 2 front-month contract was seen last at USD 54.05/t, down 8% on the month, while the Cal 21 was 7.7% lower at USD 62.70/t on Ice Futures.

The latter touched a contract low of USD 62/t at the end of December.

In physical trading, the Global Coal Des ARA index was assessed at an average of USD 53.49/t in December, down marginally from November but nearly 40% lower than in the same month last year.

“Prices are likely to remain in their current range [in January],” said an analyst with a European coal-trading firm.

“There is still too much gas around, but the market has already priced this in,” he said, citing weather as another “major contributing factor”.

Temperatures across Europe were expected to average marginally above seasonal norms for much of the month, according to forecaster SMHI.

“I expect [front year] prices to fall, possibly lower than last year, but it will be gas producers that really feel the squeeze as I honestly don’t know where some of them will place their product,” the analyst said, adding there could be some reductions in coal and gas production from March.

European gas storage facilities were still nearly 90% full at the time of writing, while LNG stocks were at more than 60%, Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed.

Possible support

However, a coal analyst with a UK-based consultancy said there were some signs of slowing LNG vessel arrivals, which could have supportive implications for coal demand.

“If we combine [reduced LNG] with anticipated higher electricity demand following the holiday period, we might have a moderate upward correction [in coal prices],” he said, adding however there was still an abundance of gas in storage.

“[This means] that coal is likely to remain pretty much out of the system,” he said, also noting much depended on the weather.

“For now, it doesn’t seem to be turning much colder anytime soon [but] eastern Europe is experiencing some cold spells, thus we might have some more demand from this part of Europe.”

A coal trader with a European utility meanwhile agreed there was little likelihood of any significant upturn in European coal-fired generation levels, noting also the market would track weather indicators and gas prices.

He also said continued reloading of coal from stock at Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) dry bulk terminals for shipment to Mediterranean and Asian destinations could help to erode still-high port inventories.

ARA stocks were pegged last at a relatively robust 6.18m tonnes, yet down from late-September’s multi-year highs of more than 7m tonnes.

