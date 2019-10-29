Coal front quarter to extend 1-month lows

European coal prices will likely extend one-month lows this week with participants citing strong supply, abundant competing gas availability and sluggish generator demand.

The API 2 front-quarter contract traded last down USD 0.67 from Friday’s close at USD 60.40/t – the lowest since 26 September – while the Cal 20 was USD 0.50 lower at USD 64.70/t on Ice Futures.

“It’s the same story in Europe,” said a coal analyst with a European energy firm, pointing in particular to a glut in competing gas supply and “moderate temperatures” for the time of year.

While temperatures across western Europe in the first half of November may fall to as much as 2C below seasonal norms, they will average around normal in the second half of the month, according to forecaster SMHI.

A UK-based coal trader also said sentiment was “bearish”.

“The consensus is that [the prices] will get weaker before they get better,” he said, adding however the market was “cautiously optimistic” about a price recovery next year, on anticipation of some tightening in supply.

Participants noted the market was failing to draw much support from the Pacific basin.

“Restocking in Asia is disappointing, and domestic Chinese prices are also under pressure,” the first analyst said, noting there was unlikely to be any significant change to the situation in the near term.

Physical weakness

In physical trading, no cargoes for delivery in northwest Europe have traded via broker Global Coal since mid-October, as high stocks and weak generation demand limit spot buying interest.

Port stocks at four key import hubs were pegged this morning at 7m tonnes, only slightly below late-September’s multi-year highs of 7.33m tonnes.

A source at one dry bulk terminal said both seaborne vessel arrivals and reloading onto barges – for shipment to inland destinations – remained “slow”.

As a result, the Global Coal Des ARA index – a benchmark for Atlantic-basin physical prices – was unchanged at USD 61.25/t last week.

Meanwhile, Tom Høvik, head of technical analysis at Montel, said the Cal 20 contract may test early-October lows this week.

A break below 3 October’s one-month low of USD 64.50/t could pave the way for a decline towards USD 62/t, he said.

Stocks

European coal terminal stock levels as of 28 October, obtained from the respective terminals (against previous week):

EMO (Rotterdam) – 3.7m tonnes (-0.1m tonnes)

OBA (Amsterdam) – 2.55m tonnes (-0.03m tonnes)

EBS (Rotterdam) – 0.425m tonnes (-0.025m tonnes)

Ovet Vlissingen/Flushing – 0.335m tonnes (-0.025m tonnes)

Ovet Terneuzen – 0.26m tonnes (0.01m tonnes)

Want to read more news from Montel

Source: Montel