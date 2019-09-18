Coal hits 2-month high amid bullish oil, gas

Atlantic basin coal prices will likely extend near two-month highs this week as the still oversupplied market takes its cue from oil, gas and nuclear developments, participants said.

The front-quarter API 2 contract was last in the USD 64.90-66.40/t bid-offer range – up from Friday’s close at USD 63.72/t – while the Cal 20 was USD 1.52 higher at USD 69.95/t, on Ice Futures.

The latter contract earlier reached its highest since 24 July, of USD 70.25/t.

“It’s because of oil,” said a coal analyst with a European utility, regarding the sharp front-year gains.

Brent crude prices spiked as much as 20% overnight on Monday – the biggest single jump in 30 years – as markets reopened after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure that cut more than half the kingdom’s output this weekend.

The Brent North Sea crude front-month contract traded last up nearly USD 6 on Friday’s close at USD 66.21/bbl.

Stronger global oil prices have implications for coal production and logistics costs, with the impact primarily seen in longer-dated contracts.

Gas support

Meanwhile, a couple of gas-related market developments last week triggered some concerns about medium-term supply, and therefore raised the prospect of an increased call on coal-fired units.

The EU’s top court annulled a decision by the European Commission allowing Russia’s Gazprom to ship more gas via the Opal gas pipeline, effectively limiting flows to about 12.7bcm per year – or 60% of capacity.

From Saturday, transit flows on the pipeline – which links Russia’s Nord Stream entry point in northern Germany with an exit terminal in the Czech Republic – were to be cut by 50%.

This coincided with a Dutch government announcement last week that it would further curb production at the giant Groningen gas field later this year and close it from mid-2022.

Further adding to the likelihood of a step-up in utility coal demand, France’s ASN nuclear safety authority said last week at least five nuclear reactors were affected by a welding fault, raising fears of plant outages.

Further details on the situation are expected to emerge over the coming days.

Price cap

“Overall, we expect bearish coal and gas fundamentals to cap price upside but risks remain,” said a coal analyst with a European trading firm.

“We believe gas should remain bearishly biased, given still extremely high storage levels and the fact that Gazprom can likely redistribute Opal pipeline flows through other options,” he said, with European gas storage facilities hovering at around 95% of capacity, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data.

“On the French [nuclear issues] though, it’s hard to say when we will get more clarity on the situation and the actual amount of any potential supply outages,” he said.

“As such, that topic can stay with us for longer, and hence will continue to carry a risk premium in power, gas, coal and carbon prices for longer.”

From a technical viewpoint, Tom Høvik, head of technical analysis at Montel, said the outlook for the Cal 20 API 2 contract remained somewhat bullish for the coming week.

“[Last week’s] break above USD 64.75/t, and most of the technical landscape pointing north until next week, calls for a possible test of the important USD 71.50/t resistance level this week,” he said, with the level last touched on 24 July.

Yet physical coal trading activity remained moribund, with no cargoes for delivery in northwest Europe trading via broker Global Coal since July and regional stocks still relatively high.

“In a week dominated by news of safety concerns over France’s nuclear generation fleet, European energy markets closed with further gains across the complex [but] this rally has failed to reignite the physical market,” said a broker in a note.

