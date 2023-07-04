Coal India June quarter production jumps 10% to 175.5 MT; coal offtake rises 5.3% YoY

Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal producer, mined a total of 175.5 million tonne (MT) of coal during the first quarter of fiscal 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 10% as compared to the same period last year.

This was the highest ever production for the company recorded during the first quarter of any year.

The company’s production in the month of June rose 12.4% to 58 MT from 51.6 MT, YoY.

“Output could have been even higher but for the heavy rainfall in the last week of June across our mining areas”, said a senior executive of Coal India.

Meanwhile, the subsidiaries of Coal India such as Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, South-Eastern Coalfields, Eastern Coalfields, Western Coalfields and Central Coalfields registered double-digit production growth during the quarter.

The state-run miner’s coal offtake for the April-June quarter grew 5.3% to 187 MT from 177.5 MT in last year period.

For the month of June, Coal India’s offtake at 61 MT registered a growth of 3.6% from 58.9 MT.

Coal India’s newly appointed Chairman PM Prasad took over the charge on July 1 and underlined his priority that the company would achieve the 780 MT output target of FY2024.

CIL’s over burden removal (OBR) continues its runaway pace as the company excavated 497.5 million cubic metres (M.CuM) of OB during April-June 2023 period with the comparative period growth hovering high at around 30%.

Non-power sector consumers continue to receive higher quantities of coal in the current fiscal, which at the first quarter end at 33.4 MTs, logged a robust growth of 34%, the company said in an exchange filing.

Coal India share price has jumped over 26% in the last one year. At 10:50 am, the shares of Coal India were trading 0.50% higher at ₹232.00 apiece on the BSE.

Source: Reuters