Coal India Limited to produce 710 MT coal in current financial year: Shri Pralhad Joshi

Coal India Limited (CIL) will produce 710 million tonnes (MT) of coal and company’s coal offtake target will also remain at 710 MT for this fiscal. Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi set these targets for the state-run company while reviewing its performance through video conference on 22nd April 2020.

‘The demand of coal will pick up again after coronavirus lockdown, so I have directed CIL to keep the production and offtake targets at 710 MT for financial year 2020-21 in line with its goal to achieve 1 billion tonne coal production by year 2023-24.’ Shri Pralhad Joshi said.

Union Coal and Mines Minister stressed upon consistency in coal production throughout the year and instructed CIL management to make all necessary preparations so that production doesn’t get affected even during monsoon season. He asked CIL authorities to provide quality coal to all consumers and make sure that sufficient coal is available at power plant during the year.

The company’s Over Burden (OB) removal target for financial year 2020-21 was set in the meeting at 1580 million cubic meters in alignment with its 1 BT plans. OB removal refers to the removal of top soil to expose the coal seams making them ready for mining.

‘I am proud of our Coal Warriors who are toiling day and night to keep the lights on even during Corona Pandemic and hopeful that CIL will achieve all assigned targets on or before time. Government will extend all possible support to get the targets accomplished.’ Shri Pralhad Joshi added.

The Minister further asked CIL management to approach the companies presently importing coal to cater their demand and advised to chalk out a detailed plan to substitute the import of coal.

Source: Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India