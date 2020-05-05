Coal India may remain under a shadow as demand to stay weak

Coal India Ltd has had a forgettable start to the new fiscal year with despatches falling by 25.4% year-on-year in April following a drop in demand for thermal power because of the shutdown across the country. At a mere 39.1 million tonnes, this is the lowest April volume since FY13, said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a report on 4 May.

The general slowdown in the economy because of the lockdown has led to India’s electricity consumption shrinking, particularly in the fourth quarter. In fact, electricity growth in FY20 was flat, say analysts.

Demand for coal is likely to continue to be sluggish as demand for electricity is not expected to rise much in the near future. Therefore, coal despatches may remain weak this year.

“With further extension of the lockdown till 17 May, we expect power demand to remain weak in May 2020 as most industries continue to operate at sub-optimal utilization levels despite the easing of lockdown measures,” said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

Production growth has also remained muted at a time when demand usually rises in the summer months. The company produced just about 40.4 million tonnes of coal, an 11% year-on-year decline. The monsoon could further impact coal production because of a seasonal decline.

Lower production could impact cash flow generation this year, but the high payout still makes for a decent dividend yield on the stock. “We envisage pressure on cash accretion in FY21 owing to lower sales volume and swelling receivables (estimated at ₹13,000 crore as at March 2020 end). Nevertheless, we do not see risk to dividend payout at this juncture as cash balance is comfortable at ₹37,000 crore,” said the Edelweiss analysts.

The government’s likely divestment in Coal India is another dampener. In the past year, the stock has fallen about 43.6% because of this and the lack of demand. An upswing in production and despatches will be key to the stock’s performance. Electricity demand is expected to remain muted and higher inventories with Coal India may prove to be an overhang on the stock.

Shares of the coal producer fell 4.2% on Monday.

Source: LiveMint