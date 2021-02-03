Coal India reports fall in production in January

The state-run company’s coal production, on a provisional basis, fell 4.1% to 60.5 million tonnes (MT) in January 2021 from 63.1 MT in January 2020.

Coal India’s coal offtake in January 2021 stood at 53.3 MT, down 4.6% from 55.9 MT in January 2020.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 February 2021.

Shares of Coal India rose 0.85% to Rs 130.20 on BSE. The scrip is up 18.90% from its 52-week low of Rs 109.50 hit on 15 October 2020.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

Source: Capital Market