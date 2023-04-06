Coal India to boost supplies to industries as utilities’ inventories rise
Coal India Ltd COAL.NS will increase supplies to industries, the world’s largest coal miner said on Wednesday as fuel inventories at utilities run by coal increased by over two-fifths over the last one year.
The state-run miner has historically prioritised supplies to power plants, sometimes at the expense of the non-regulated sector – which includes industries such as aluminium smelters and steel mills.
This year, Coal India is hopeful of increasing supplies to the power sector by 4% to 610 million tonnes, as it targets production of 780 million tonnes.
“With 610 million tonnes programmed to meet the power sector’s demand, availability of coal for the non-regulated sector increases sizeably,” the company said in a statement.
The miner could raise supplies to the industries by as much as 170 million tonnes during fiscal year 2024, compared with 108 million tonnes in 2022/23 – which was the lowest in at least four years.
“Even after compensating for any unforeseen demand surge from thermal power plants, coal accessibility to the non-regulated sector would be much better in 2023/24,” the company added.
A rise in sales to industries typically offers higher margins than its mainstay long-term contracts with utilities, and could help the company add to its higher profits over the last few quarters.
Higher profits have helped the miner’s shares climb 17.3% in the last one year, despite a 1.5% fall in the broader Nifty index during the same period.
The company improved its supplies to utilities during fiscal year 2022/23 due to record production, helping India recover from a crippling coal shortage that had caused widespread power cuts in April.
Coal accounts for 73% of India’s power generation and utilities account for more than 75% of its use. India is the world’s second-largest producer, consumer, and importer of the fossil fuel.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sohini Goswami)