Coal India’s muted Q1 may dull its stock for a while

Coal India Ltd’s tryst with increasing coal production took a hard hit during the lockdown as demand for power fell sharply. Coal India may see a very slow recovery in FY21, and that could keep the stock under pressure for some time. The Coal India stock has been flat on Thursday.

While coal production fell by about 12% year-on-year, its offtake dropped sharply by 22% y-o-y. Closed offices and factories impacted coal offtake in Q1. Coal India’s supplies to power plants comprise nearly 80% of its sales.

This naturally saw its revenues contract in Q1. But as coal prices also contracted during the quarter, revenues fell by about 26% y-o-y. Fuel supply agreement prices stood at about ₹1,359 per tonne, lower than what analysts had pencilled in.

Lower sales hit operating profits hard due to negative operating leverage. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was down sharply by about 63% y-o-y. But this blip could last for a quarter as sales volumes pick up. The company has said that it is expected to cut costs in the coming quarters.

A positive is that economic activity is recovering, power demand is almost back to 98% of pre-covid levels, which is encouraging for Coal India. Already, the company showed an improvement in growth during August of about 9% year on year. Still, with coal inventory at power plants quite high, it may not see offtake improve significantly this year. As such, analysts say revenues could be lower or flat this year.

Coal India has already curtailed production targets for this year to about 650 million tonnes, which is lower than about 700 million tonnes planned earlier. But even that could be a stretch as Coal India will have to up its production levels sharply during the rest of the year.

Shares of Coal India fell sharply post the pandemic, but have since remained flat and are down about 35% year-to-date. Despite a higher dividend yield, with revenues expected to be muted, the stock does not have much fire power as earnings growth will be hit this year.

