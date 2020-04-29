COAL OUTLOOK – Prices set to hit fresh multi-year lows

Atlantic basin coal prices will continue to plumb multi-year lows this week as a weak generator appetite for the fuel and surplus supply further eradicate spot demand, participants said on Monday.

The front-year API 2 contract traded last down USD 0.52 at USD 52.75/t – the lowest since June 2016 – on Ice Futures.

Closer in on the curve, the front-month contract reached its lowest since at least 2006 – when available Ice data began – on Friday, of USD 41/t.

“The main drivers surround the weak demand and high inventories situation in both the Atlantic and Pacific,” said a coal analyst with a European energy firm.

“In the Atlantic, high port stocks, cheaper gas and more available coal supply in the global market risk depressing prices further,” she said.

The Dutch TTF gas front-month price hit a new multi-year low of EUR 5.75/MWh on Friday, further diminishing coal’s attractiveness to utilities as a generation fuel.

At the same time, low oil prices and a contango in the coal market – where contracts trade at incrementally higher prices along the curve – would help low and mid-cost miners to maintain operations, the analyst said.

Extended lockdown

She noted this had broadly offset the impact on supply from an extended lockdown in Colombia, as the country continued to fight the spread of the coronavirus, as well as US restrictions to production, which was “heavily down”.

A source close to a large Colombian producer said the country’s thermal coal exports could potentially decline 8-10m tonnes this year, amid the aforementioned lockdown and low European demand.

The country shipped around 75m tonnes abroad last year.

“It is hard to see [demand] recovering at all given depressed economic activity and extremely low gas prices,” he said.

“Even before the virus, we expected it to be a bearish summer,” said Wayne Bryan of Refinitiv.

He noted all related commodity markets were oversupplied, including coal, gas and oil.

“The only way we see a recovery [in coal demand] is when restrictions are lifted,” he said.

Also, from a technical viewpoint, the front-year API 2 contract would likely lose further ground over the coming days, said Montel’s head of technical analysis, Tom Hovik.

“When it comes to support levels, there are basically none between the present level and USD 49.70/t,” he said, adding the market could drop to this lower price either this week or next.

Pacific gloom

Meanwhile, sluggish demand and an abundance of supply in the Pacific basin eroded any tangible possibility of support for European prices from the wider global market.

“The Chinese domestic market remains oversupplied, so the government has been active with several interventions aimed at preventing miners from offering price discounts and limiting production growth,” the first analyst said.

She added there were also “rumors” of restrictions to imports, which would exacerbate the seaborne oversupply situation.

“Combined with ongoing lockdowns in major Asian demand centres, this now creates a

stronger imbalance in the Pacific, posing further downside risk to coal prices,” she said.

Source: Montel