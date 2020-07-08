COAL OUTLOOK – Prices surge to fresh 3-month highs

European coal prices rose to more than three-month highs in early Monday trading, chasing a surge in the carbon-fuelled German power market and buoyed by higher freight rates and supportive technical signals.

The front-quarter API 2 contract was seen last up USD 1.08 from Friday’s settlement at USD 54.55/t – its highest since 26 March – while the Cal 21 was USD 0.97 higher at USD 58.50/t, on Ice Futures.

The later contract was also only marginally short of last Thursday’s three-month high of USD 58.70/t.

In the physical market, the Global Coal Des ARA index was pegged last up 4.6% on the week at a three-month high of USD 48.95/t.

“I think the attention is on German power and carbon,” said a coal strategist with a European utility.

“At the moment, it looks like carbon wants to get to EUR 30/t,” he added.

The German baseload Cal 21 power contract jumped to its highest since mid-February, of EUR 43.20/MWh, as the benchmark EUA contract rose above EUR 29/t for the first time since August.

A coal analyst with another utility said “in theory” the rise in carbon should be bearish for coal, due to the implications for coal-fired generation margins, which include a carbon cost.

“[But] German power now is completely driven by emissions and coal have been excluded for [a] long time from the stack,” she added.

The Cal 21 clean dark spread – the profit margin for burning coal to produce power – for a German power plant of 38% efficiency was pegged last at EUR -2.95/MWh, according to Montel data.

This compared with a so-called clean spark spread of EUR 6.15/MWh for a 50% efficiency gas-fired plant.

“Rationally, higher CO2 should imply less coal competitiveness,” said a coal strategist with a trading house.

Meanwhile, surging freight rates offered further support to the market, participants said.

The Baltic Dry Index was assessed last at 1,894 points, its highest since mid-October.

“Freight has indeed been something to behold,” said an independent UK coal analyst.

Supply support

Meanwhile, despite lingering sluggish demand and ample availability, there were some signs of slowing supply from key producers.

Russia’s first-half exports hit a five-year low for the period – of 88m tonnes – and the latest US data showed thermal coal exports in May at less than half the May 2019 level, at just 1.5m short tons (1.35m metric tonnes).

Also, Indonesia’s coal producers’ association last week called for a further 50m-tonne reduction in output this year to alleviate market oversupply and support sliding prices.

