Coal prices set to extend fresh 3-year lows

European front-year coal prices have slipped to fresh three-year lows as abundant supply and weak regional demand – amid unseasonably mild weather and still competitive gas-burn margins – weighed heavily on the market.

The API 2 front-year contract traded last down USD 0.20 from Friday’s close at USD 60.15/t, after earlier touching its lowest on a rolling basis since December 2016, of USD 59.75/t.

Closer in on the curve, the front quarter dropped USD 0.37 to USD 56.50/t. It earlier reached its lowest since late August, of USD 56.15/t.

A dry bulk strategist with a European trading house pointed to “relatively bearish” weather conditions across Europe, which had also put pressure on the competing gas market.

Temperatures across western Europe will remain as much as 3C above seasonal norms throughout December, according to forecaster SMHI.

“Also, stocks at ARA [Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp], as well as at utilities’ stockyards, are still very high,” the strategist said, with combined stocks at four key ARA dry bulk terminals still at well above 6m tonnes.

“Without a supply shock, it will be very difficult to turn [prices] around,” he said, noting the Des ARA coal index price – which was pegged last at around USD 55/t – could drop below USD 50/t in the coming weeks.

“The global fundamentals have not changed,” said a UK-based utility coal analyst, regarding the ample supply and weak demand environment.

“Going forward, the main question is where ARA coal inventories will be by the second quarter of next year, when the coal burn seasonally drops,” he said.

“If we don’t lose another 1m tonnes over the next quarter, ARA could see another record level,” he said.

Stocks reached a multi-year high of 7.3m tonnes in late September.

Chinese demand

A Swiss power trader cited relatively weak Chinese import data for pushing the API 2 Cal 20 below USD 60/t.

China’s coal imports last month fell to their lowest in nine months, at 693,000t/day, amid government efforts to limit foreign deliveries, Montel reported earlier.

This brings the country’s year-to-date deliveries to around the government’s latest 2019 import quota of 300m tonnes, thereby raising market expectations of further cuts to imports in December.

“It looks like China is going to replicate last year’s import profile, so December [imports] could drop by half versus November,” said the utility analyst.

China imported just 330,000t/day in December last year, down from 638,000t/day in the previous month, as foreign purchases had already outstripped the annual quota.

From a technical viewpoint, Montel’s head of technical analysis Tom Hovik said the outlook for the coming days remained bearish.

“Last week’s close below [the long-term support level of] USD 62/t paves way for a test of the next larger support level, of USD 58.45/t, potentially already this week,” he said.

He added that an eventual break below USD 58.45/t could trigger a drop towards USD 54.30-54.50/t.

Source: Montel