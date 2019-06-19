Coal prices to extend 3-year lows on demand dearth

European coal prices will likely plumb fresh thee-year lows this week as a dearth in demand and oversupply continue to pressure the market.

The front-quarter API 2 contract traded last down USD 0.65 at USD 52.50/t – the lowest level since June 2016 on a rolling basis – while further along the curve, the front year was USD 0.45 lower, at USD 63/t, on Ice Futures.

In physical trading, the Global Coal Des ARA index – a benchmark for Atlantic basin trade – was also seen last at a three-year low, of USD 50.18/t.

A physical broker said “healthy supply” continued to weigh on prices, with bulging port stocks showing little sign of eroding in the near term.

Rotterdam’s largest coal import terminal, EMO, for instance this morning had 3.9m tonnes in stock – 100,000t higher on the week – with four more coal-laden vessels scheduled to arrive by Friday.

Closed arbitrage

An analyst with a European coal trading firm pointed to the prevailing influence of weak demand in Europe, but also in the Pacific basin, where traders had until recently been able to offload some surplus Atlantic material.

“Where even six weeks ago Asia – or more accurately, China – was providing a sort of release valve for some of the excess coal in Europe, the rains there and the subsequent increase in hydro output has closed this market for any spot cargoes,” he said.

“Without a change in demand, either through the weather, lower gas demand or a pick-up in the global economy, I see coal demand remaining low and front-end prices at or below their current levels,” he added.

From a technical viewpoint, the Cal 20 contract faced further losses in the near term, said Montel’s head of technical analysis, Tom Høvik.

He noted a break below the month-to-date low of USD 62.50/t was likely over the coming days, which could in turn see the contract drop towards USD 60/t.

Stocks

European coal terminal stock levels as of 17 June, obtained from the respective terminals (against previous week):

EMO (Rotterdam) – 3.9m tonnes (0.1m tonnes)

OBA (Amsterdam) – 2.35m tonnes (-0.03m tonnes)

EBS (Rotterdam) – 0.28m tonnes (unchanged)

Ovet Vlissingen/Flushing – 0.53m tonnes (-0.09m tonnes)

Ovet Terneuzen – 0.22m tonnes (-0.05m tonnes)

Source: Montel