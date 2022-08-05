Coal production in India registers growth of 26.4% in April-June this fiscal | Mint

The total coal production in the country has increased to 265.65 Million Tonnes (MT) Apr-July 2022 registering an impressive growth of 26.44 % on year-on-year basis, a statement issued by the Ministry of Coal on Wednesday stated.

The total coal dispatches to power plants (including non Coal India Limited coal producing units) have been to the tune of 250.51MT during Apr-July 2022, registering a growth of 21.31 % as compared same period of FY 22.

The statement read, Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in augmenting production of coal and recorded coal production of 207.09 MT during Apr-July 2022 from 166.56 MT during same period of FY 22, which shows a growth of 24.33%.

The total dispatches of coal from CIL (including non-power sector) have gone up to 232.07 MT during Apr-July 2022 from 210.86 MT during same period of FY 22, representing an increase of 10.06%.

Consequently, the coal stock available at Power Plants, monitored on daily basis by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), has increased to 29.85 MT on 31st July 2022 from 26.52 MT as on 30th June 2022 with a growth of 12.56% and from 24 MT as on 31st July 2021 with a growth of 24.38%.

This data becomes significant when seen in the light of the fact that, India is the world’s third largest energy consuming country. The demand of electricity grows by about 4.7% every year.

According to the the statement of Ministry of Coal, the country witnessed a sharp increase of 13.93 % in power demand as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This can be attributed to unprecedented rise in temperature and delay of monsoon especially in Northern region of the country coupled with resumption of full commercial activities in post Covid time.

Coal based power generation witnessed an increase of 16.13% during Apr-July 2022, as compared to same period of FY 22.

The pressure on coal production is expected to ease given the significant rise in coal production and dispatches, with fall in power generation in July 2022 due to arrival of monsoon.

However, with the arrival of monsoon leading to likely drop in coal output, the Coal Ministry is now closely monitoring the monsoon preparedness of the sector and is continuing all efforts to further enhance the coal production/dispatch to meet the increasing power demand in the country due to growth in economy and also the seasonal factors.

