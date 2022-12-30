Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Coal production of northern China province hits 1.3 bln tonnes

Coal production of northern China province hits 1.3 bln tonnes

in Commodity News 30/12/2022

North China’s coal-rich Shanxi Province has completed its annual coal production target of 1.3 billion tonnes as of Tuesday, according to the provincial statistics bureau Wednesday.

The province continues to rank first in coal output in China this year and has realized an average annual increase of more than 100 million tonnes for the second consecutive year.

While ensuring safe production, Shanxi has accelerated expanding its output and transport capacity and optimized and restructured coal mines to ensure energy supply.

It is estimated that Shanxi has a coal-bearing area of 57,000 square meters, accounting for 36.3 percent of the national total. As of the end of 2021, the province made up 23 percent of China’s total coal reserve, as indicated by data released by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software