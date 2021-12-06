Coal Production Targets of Coal India Ltd

Coal India Limited (CIL) has been directed to achieve 1 BT coal production by 2023-24 with a required compound average growth rate (CAGR ) of 10.95%.

Details of raw coal production trend and average growth of CIL during last five years is given below.

All India coal production target for 2020-21 was 828.50 MT against which 716.08 Mt was produced. During this period, coal production declined by 2% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The decline in coal production is largely due to land acquisition, R&R issues, encroachment issues, delay in Forestry and Environmental Clearances, Evacuation & logistics constraints, Law & Order problems and heavy rainfall witnessed in the coal mining areas in the current year which was around 25% more than the previous year. Further, rains also continued during the month of October. However, the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 resulted in subdued demand of coal by power and non-power sector which adversely affected coal despatch. Coal production was regulated due to high pithead coal stock, availability of coal stock at power houses end and less offtake.

As per CEA report, as on 28/02/2021, coal stock with power plants was 31.91 million tones, equivalent to consumption of 17 days.

Source: Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India