Coal stocks at India power plants fall 2% to 15.49 million mt on week: CEA

Thermal coal stocks at Indian power plants were 15.49 million mt as of Wednesday, down 2% from the previous week, and down 4.8% from 16.26 million mt the previous month, according to data published Friday by the Central Electricity Authority.

Stocks were down 28% year on year from 21.58 million mt, and were enough to support 10 days power generation, steady since April 21.

The number of plants at critical or supercritical stock levels was 29, flat on the week, although it peaked as high as 32 on May 5, while stocks of imported coal rose to 515,000 mt from 507,000 mt a week earlier.

