Coal vessel activity at Colombian ports up on week: cFlow

A total of 13 vessels departed key Colombian coal terminals in the week to Tuesday, up from seven a week earlier, with South America remaining the key destination for Colombian coal, according to cFlow, Platts trade flow software.

Two ships left for southern Europe, unchanged from the previous week, with one ship each to Spain and Turkey. No ships were seen headed to the main Northwest Europe hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp in the last two weeks.

The total deadweight tonnage of the vessels sailing was 1.5 million dwt, more than double the 744,063 dwt in the previous week.

Some six ships left for Central and South America in the week to Tuesday, double on the week.

Two each were headed to Chile and Brazil, with one ship apiece to Mexico and Guatemala.

A total of 18 ships were waiting offshore at the main Colombian coal terminals Tuesday, up from 11 a week earlier.

Departures to Asian markets had slowed compared to previous weeks. Just one ship left for South Korea in the week to Tuesday, with no departures the previous week.

According to cFlow, Colombian shipments to South Korea for May are expected at roughly 170,000 mt, down from 218,000 mt in April, and 417,000 mt in March.

Just one ship was headed to Israel, flat from the previous week, while three ships were headed to coal plants in Canada, against none the prior week.

Platts weekly FOB Colombia 6,000 kcal/kg NAR 90-day price was assessed at $86.25/mt on Friday, having risen from $78/mt a month earlier.

Source: Platts